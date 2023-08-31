Topa (4-4) secured the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two hits over one inning. He did not issue any walks or record a strikeout.

Topa got a true backdoor victory to even his season mark, as he actually failed to protect the 3-3 tie he was tasked with preserving by allowing doubles to Aledmys Diaz and Esteury Ruiz during his one inning. However, Topa was able to escape the frame without further damage when Ruiz was thrown out at home on a Ryan Noda flyout, and he then became the pitcher of record when the Mariners took the lead for good with a two-run rally in the home half of the frame. The stumble actually snapped what had been a 26-appearance stretch for Topa without allowing an earned run that dated back to June 27.