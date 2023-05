Topa allowed one hit in a scoreless inning against Houston on Sunday. He struck out one and earned a save.

Topa worked around a leadoff single to finish off a quick inning and secure the 3-1 victory. He's been a terrific addition to Seattle's bullpen since his promotion in early April, posting a 1.29 ERA and a 14:5 K:BB through 14 frames. Tops has seven holds and has now converted one of two save chances. Paul Sewald allowed two runs Saturday and did not appear in Sunday's win.