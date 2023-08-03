Topa, who recorded his 17th hold in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox with a scoreless one-third of an inning, could see some closing opportunities in the wake of Paul Sewald's trade to the Diamondbacks on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Topa was called on to get the last out of the eighth inning Wednesday with the Mariners holding a three-run lead, but Kramer notes the 32-year-old could occasionally see higher-leverage opportunities than that the rest of the way. Topa has given up just four earned runs across the 16.2 innings covering his last 20 appearances while producing a 16:3 K:BB, and his 59.8 percent groundball rate for the season speaks to his ability to keep the ball down. Topa has primarily been called on for seventh- and eighth-inning work thus far, yet with manager Scott Servais noting he'll "mix and match" to an extent with the closer role moving forward, the right-hander could get some save chances as well.