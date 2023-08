Topa (3-3) got the victory over the White Sox on Tuesday, firing 1.1 perfect innings during which he recorded a strikeout.

Topa breezed through his brief time in the game, impressively firing nine of his 11 pitches for strikes while getting Eloy Jimenez on an inning-ending groundout with two aboard when he first entered in the seventh. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run since July 22, a span of 13.1 innings during which he's recorded two wins overall alongside seven holds.