Topa walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 6-3 win over the A's.

Andres Munoz handled the eighth inning in this one, leaving the ninth to Topa, and the 32-year-old came through with his first save since July 22. Topa's numbers have taken a bit of a step back in September, but he still has a solid 3.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings on the month while adding a win and a hold to Wednesday's save over 10 appearances.