Topa (1-2) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday after pitching a scoreless inning while walking and striking out a batter.

Topa entered the game in the 10th inning after the game remained scoreless after nine. An error and a walk loaded the bases for the Yankees with one out, but Topa was able to work his way around the trouble and concluded the frame by striking out Franchy Cordero. The 32-year-old garnered his first win of the year after the Mariners walked it off in the bottom of the inning. Topa now owns a 3.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB to go along with 10 holds and a save in 24 appearances thus far this year.