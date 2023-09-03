Topa (5-4) got the win against the Mets on Saturday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Topa put out the fire in the eighth upon first entering, inducing an inning-ending groundout from Pete Alonso with Jeff McNeil on third in a 7-7 tie. J.P. Crawford's ninth-inning solo shot would snap the deadlock and put Topa in position for the victory, which he subsequently earned during a busy final frame that saw him work around two singles. The right-hander now has three wins in his last five appearances -- including in back-to-back outings -- and he's also garnered six holds dating back to Aug. 15.