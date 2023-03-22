Topa owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across six innings in six Cactus League appearances.
The big right-hander is an intriguing reclamation project of sorts for the Mariners after previously having undergone a pair of Tommy John surgeries and finishing last season with the Brewers on the injured list with an ankle contusion. Topa has appeared healthy this spring while working an inning apiece in each of his six appearances out of the bullpen. He projects for a low-leverage role to open the season, which will limit his fantasy appeal overall.