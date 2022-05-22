Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Upton will report to the team's extended spring training complex in Arizona to work out for about a week before advancing to Triple-A Tacoma for game action, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though Upton inked a major-league deal with Seattle on Saturday, he'll need some time to pick up reps at the plate after he had been on the open market since early April when the Angels elected to release him. Once the Mariners are confident that he's regained his timing at the plate and is in good physical condition, Upton could challenge for an everyday role at one of the corner-outfield spots. Aside from hotshot rookie Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners have gotten little offensive production this season from their other outfield and designated-hitter options.