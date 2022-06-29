Upton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Orioles.
Upton started the past four games and will take a seat after going 2-for-12 with an RBI, two walks and seven strikeouts. The 34-year-old has been a regular in the lineup since being promoted by the Mariners on June 18, but the acquisition of Carlos Santana, who is starting Tuesday, could result in a diminished role.
