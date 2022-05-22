Upton signed a major-league contract with the Mariners on Saturday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
After being released by the Angels on April 8, Upton remained unsigned to this point in the season. The Mariners are now signing him to their major-league roster, while they'll only be responsible for paying him about $550,000. Upton still possesses the ability to hit for power, launching 17 homers in 90 games last season, but his .211 average was a liability and the Angels elected to move on this spring. He'll likely alternate between the outfield and designated hitter with Seattle.