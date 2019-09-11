Sheffield did not factor into the decision against Cincinnati on Tuesday, pitching six innings and giving up one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four.

Sheffield hurled his second straight impressive outing, allowing only a second-inning run in six innings of work to notch the first quality start of his major-league career. He allowed 10 baserunners but skillfully worked his way out of trouble by inducing four double plays. The rookie has allowed only one run in last 11 innings to lower his season ERA to 4.43. He'll look for his first career victory when he takes on the White Sox on Sunday.