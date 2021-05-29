Sheffield (4-4) won Friday's 3-2 game with Texas, going five innings and permitting two runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Sheffield was far from dominant in the win and tired as the game progressed, allowing a single run in both the fourth and fifth. He's alternated wins and losses in his last seven starts and remains a mediocre option with a 4.96 ERA.
