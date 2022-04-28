Sheffield fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday, allowing no hits and one walk.

The left-hander continues to carry an unblemished ERA through four appearances, with manager Scott Servais affording him plenty of rest between outings. Sheffield, a one-time member of the rotation, worked his first multi-inning outing of the season Wednesday, and he'll likely be one of the primary candidates to log spot starts should any starting pitcher go down with injury.