Sheffield will have his Cactus League debut bumped back a day or two due to a finger blister on his left hand, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield was originally scheduled to pitch during Thursday's spring opener against the Athletics, but the game was rained out. He will instead throw a bullpen session Friday to help gauge the injury. The 22-year-old is tentatively expected to retake the mound in game action Saturday or Sunday for the Mariners.