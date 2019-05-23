Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Best outing of season
Sheffield earned his second victory of the season in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Fresno on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on seven hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out two.
The most encouraging aspect of Sheffield's strong effort may have been his efficiency, as the one free pass he issued was a season-low figure. The control-challenged southpaw now has his two longest outings of the season over his last two trips to the mound, and he'll look to continue improving his control down on the farm in anticipation of a likely promotion at some point this season.
