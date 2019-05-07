Sheffield picked up his first victory of the season in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Albuquerque on Monday, allowing an earned run on four hits and three walks across 5.1 innings while recording five strikeouts.

It was a strong rebound for the promising southpaw, who'd handed out six free passes over just 2.2 frames against Salt Lake last Wednesday, his first start since a brief trip up to the majors. Sheffield's control remains his Achilles heel, but he was able to locate enough Monday to turn in his longest outing of the season. The fact he needed 94 pitches to record 16 outs still speaks to how much room for improvement there is in that category, but perhaps the solid outing will serve as a launchpad to a string of improved performances.