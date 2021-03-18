Sheffield fired four scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts.

The talented southpaw showed some grit while bouncing back from a forgettable outing against the Rangers last Wednesday, when he'd been tagged for six earned runs over just 2.1 innings. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Sheffield was determined for a resurgence after that showing, noting he sharpened his focus and approached Tuesday's turn as a regular-season start. "I was definitely itching to get back out there, especially after that last one," he said. "I feel like the last one I didn't really bring enough energy."