Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Breaks out two-seamer
Sheffield, who recorded five strikeouts across three innings in his third Cactus League start versus the Giants on Sunday, deployed a two-seam fastball with considerable success during the outing, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "Honestly, from pitch one today, beginning in his bullpen, that was the best I ever caught from Justus Sheffield," catcher Tom Murphy said. "He threw his two-seamer exclusively. That was something he wanted to do. He put it on himself. It was the most natural that I've seen his fastball move."
The use of the two-seamer was initially suggested by pitching coach Pete Woodworth at the start of spring training after he observed the lack of spin on Sheffield's four-seam fastball. According to Kramer, the average spin rate of Sheffield's four-seamer was 1,185 RPM, well below the MLB average of 2,287. While the two-seamer isn't anywhere near the strikeout pitch its four-seam counterpart is, it appears to be a much better fit for Sheffield's low-90s velocity, especially as a bridge to his impressive slider -- on which he recorded 29 of his 37 strikeouts last season -- and changeup. "Being able to do that against a righty makes the plate 20 inches wide as opposed to 17. ... Now that right-hander has to respect a larger portion of the inner half, and then that slider can play off even deeper," Murphy said.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Keeps impressing in second start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Perfect in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Wraps up season with no-decision•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Unravels against Orioles•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Two more outings before season ends•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Fans eight in rough start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.