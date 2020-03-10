Sheffield, who recorded five strikeouts across three innings in his third Cactus League start versus the Giants on Sunday, deployed a two-seam fastball with considerable success during the outing, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "Honestly, from pitch one today, beginning in his bullpen, that was the best I ever caught from Justus Sheffield," catcher Tom Murphy said. "He threw his two-seamer exclusively. That was something he wanted to do. He put it on himself. It was the most natural that I've seen his fastball move."

The use of the two-seamer was initially suggested by pitching coach Pete Woodworth at the start of spring training after he observed the lack of spin on Sheffield's four-seam fastball. According to Kramer, the average spin rate of Sheffield's four-seamer was 1,185 RPM, well below the MLB average of 2,287. While the two-seamer isn't anywhere near the strikeout pitch its four-seam counterpart is, it appears to be a much better fit for Sheffield's low-90s velocity, especially as a bridge to his impressive slider -- on which he recorded 29 of his 37 strikeouts last season -- and changeup. "Being able to do that against a righty makes the plate 20 inches wide as opposed to 17. ... Now that right-hander has to respect a larger portion of the inner half, and then that slider can play off even deeper," Murphy said.