Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Candidate to fill rotation spot
Sheffield is a candidate to be called up and fill in the rotation spot left open by the trade of Mike Leake on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Leake made his last start for the Mariners on Tuesday, so his next turn would have normally come up next Monday. However, with Seattle off Thursday, next Monday and next Thursday, they will have plenty of time to make a decision on who'll slot into the vacancy. Sheffield had a rough start to the season at Triple-A Tacoma, but he's generated a 4-2 record, 1.69 ERA, .221 BAA, 1.05 WHIP and 56:13 K:BB across eight starts since being demoted to Double-A Arkansas in mid-June.
