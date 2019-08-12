Sheffield is a candidate to be called up from Double-A Arkansas to start Saturday against the Blue Jays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield last started for Arkansas on Sunday, so he would be pitching on an extra day of rest should he be tabbed to join the big-league rotation when Seattle needs a fifth starter Saturday. The 23-year-old lefty struggled with Triple-A Tacoma to open the season, but he's been sharp since being demoted to Double-A in mid-June, compiling a 1.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 79:16 K:BB across 11 starts (72 innings) with Arkansas.