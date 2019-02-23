Sheffield (finger) is slated to follow starter Wade LeBlanc in the Mariners' pitching schedule during Sunday's Cactus League game versus the Padres, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners initially planned to have Sheffield pitch in their exhibition opener before tabling those plans after the southpaw developed a blister. The abrasion was apparently only a minor one for Sheffield, who gained clearance for game action after tossing a bullpen session Saturday without any complications, per Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle. The 22-year-old could break camp as a member of the big-league rotation if he impresses throughout the spring.