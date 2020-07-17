Sheffield continued working on his two-seam fastball during Thursday's intrasquad game, during which he allowed one run on three hits and recorded four strikeouts over three innings, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. "I was looking to run my two-seam into the righties and front-hip them," Sheffield said. "I was able to do that, I was happy to see I could put some guys away with that, which was a big focus after last week. I really needed to get in there and finish some hitters and I felt I did that."

Sheffield has traditionally deployed a four-seam fastball as a power pitch, but shortly before spring training was suspended, he began working on developing a two-seamer that he believes is a better fit with his low spin rate. The projected No. 4 starter has enjoyed a productive summer camp, as he also threw a pair of scoreless innings in a prior intrasquad outing and reported that he felt his stamina was improved during Thursday's time on the hill.