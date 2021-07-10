Manager Scott Servais said Friday that Sheffield (forearm) won't "pitch anytime in the near future," Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield landed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday with a left forearm strain. The skipper went on to say that he will likely take a while to build his arm back up once he's feeling healthy. With that in mind, the southpaw is almost certain to be out of the starting rotation for the rest of July and possibly longer.