Sheffield was utilized as a multi-inning reliever for Triple-A Tacoma behind opener Mark Tenuta on Monday, a possible precursor to Sheffield filling the same role behind Yusei Kikuchi at the big-league level, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Sheffield ended up working three innings Monday against Albuquerque, allowing an earned run on two hits and three walks while recording three strikeouts on 46 pitches. A similar workload could await him if he's indeed called up to fill the long-man role behind Kikuchi in whichever of the latter's next two outings is treated as a one-inning "short start". Sheffield has posted an 0-1 record, 3.93 ERA and impressive .197 BAA through his first 18.1 innings with the Rainiers, but he's already issued 14 walks as well.