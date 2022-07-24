Sheffield was scratched from his scheduled start Friday for Triple-A Tacoma while in pregame warmups due to stiffness in his neck, but the Rainiers are still hoping he'll take the mound when next scheduled Wednesday, Rainiers play-by-play broadcaster Mike Curto reports.

The left-hander has produced a 2-0 record but 5.34 ERA and 1.43 WHIP as well over the 28.2 innings covering his first five starts since returning to Tacoma after serving as the 27th man for a doubleheader in mid-June against the Angels. Sheffield's status should be the subject of an update early in the week as his next scheduled start draws nearer.