Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Dealt to Mariners
Sheffield was traded to the Mariners along with Dom Thompson-Williams and Erik Swanson in exchange for James Paxton, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Like Paxton, Sheffield is left-handed and sits in the mid-90s with his fastball. His prospect stock has slipped since early in the 2018 season, as his stuff has backed up slightly. This move improves Sheffield's stock in dynasty leagues, since he should now have no problem joining a big-league rotation fairly early in the 2019 season, whereas the Yankees may have kept him at Triple-A for further development or deployed him out of the bullpen. In addition to Sheffield's plus fastball, he has a plus slider and will flash an average or better changeup. His stuff plays down slightly due to his fringe command, but he can dominate when he is throwing strikes. The Mariners are in a full rebuild, so they may play service time games with Sheffield early in the season, but he should be up in the big leagues at some point in the first half.
