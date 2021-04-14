Sheffield didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The young southpaw was in line for his first win of the season, exiting the game after 77 pitches (45 strikes) with a 3-2 lead, but Rafael Montero blew the save in the seventh inning. Sheffield will take a 4.91 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 11 innings into his next outing, set for Sunday at home against the Astros.