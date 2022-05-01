Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Sheffield made four relief appearances for the Mariners during the first few weeks of the regular season, and he struck out two in 4.2 scoreless frames. However, he'll head to the Tacoma, where he'll likely be part of the starting rotation.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Another impressive appearance•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sparse usage early•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Long relief in Tuesday's loss•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Competing for starting role•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Multi-inning relief stint in loss•