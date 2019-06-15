Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Demoted to Double-A
Sheffield was sent to Double-A Arkansas on Friday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Sheffield has struggled at Triple-A so far this season, so the Mariners have elected to give him some time at a lower level to regain his confidence. He's posted a 6.87 ERA with a 48:41 K:BB over 55 innings this season for the Rainiers.
