Sheffield tuned up for the regular season by compiling eight strikeouts over four perfect innings in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Set to face the Angels on Tuesday in his regular-season debut, Sheffield maximized his opportunities against a lineup mostly comprised of prospects and projected backups. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle notes Sheffield utilized the outing to do some in-game experimenting, with the left-hander stating after the game he deployed some changeups in same-handed matchups and successfully elicited some swings and misses with it. Meanwhile, manager Scott Servais took the most satisfaction from seeing the young southpaw continue to demonstrate solid control. "He was ahead in the count - that's probably the most exciting thing," Servais said. "Tonight, Sheff 0-2 and 1-2 in 75% of the hitters he faced. That's what it's going to take, trusting your stuff and just pounding the strike zone."