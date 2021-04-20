Sheffield (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings, as he got the win over the Dodgers on Monday.

Sheffield encountered his first troublesome inning in the third when he allowed a two-out double to Mookie Betts before Corey Seager got the Dodgers on the scoreboard with a two-run blast to center to cut the Mariners' lead to 3-2. The 24-year-old began to lose his control a bit in the sixth, as he surrendered a leadoff walk to Justin Turner and hit Chris Taylor with a slider that got away from him before eventually allowing Turner to score on an RBI single by Zach McKinstry to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Sheffield was then replaced in the game by Will Vest who struck out Luke Raley to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead for the Mariners. It hasn't been the cleanest start to the season, as he's allowed a home run and at least two walks in all three outings thus far, but he did well enough to grab his first win. He'll take a 4.86 ERA and 16:7 K:BB into his next scheduled start against the Astros on Monday.