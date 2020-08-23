Sheffield (2-2) earned the win against Texas on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Sheffield was staked to a first-inning three-run lead that he had no problem protecting, allowing only one run on the way to his third straight quality start. The southpaw has allowed only two earned runs over 18 innings in that span to lower his ERA to 3.51 on the season. A key factor in his success has been his refusal to give up the long ball -- he has yet to allow a home run in 25.2 innings in 2020. Sheffield will look to continue his strong run when he faces the Angels on the road Saturday.