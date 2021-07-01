Sheffield didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Things went south quickly for the southpaw after a scoreless first inning, but fortunately for Sheffield, Toronto pitchers weren't seeing any more success than he did. He tossed only 53 of 95 pitches for strikes before exiting, and he'll carry a 5.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 57:32 K:BB through 72 innings into his next outing.