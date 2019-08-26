Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Facing former team for next start
Sheffield will stick in Seattle's rotation and make his next start Wednesday versus the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He'll be squaring off against Yankees southpaw James Paxton, the headliner in the offseason deal that sent Sheffield, pitcher Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams to Seattle. The matchup with one of his former organizations should provide some extra motivation for the 23-year-old, but he'll likely be prone to volatile outings while he continues to get his feet wet at the big-league level. Sheffield wasn't especially effective in his first MLB start against a middling Blue Jays squad over the weekend, lasting only four innings while giving up three runs on seven hits and three wakls.
