Sheffield (1-2) allowed four hits across six shutout innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning the win over the Rockies on Sunday.

After allowing four runs in each of his first two starts this season, Sheffield fired a gem Sunday. The only time he was in any danger was the fourth inning; with runners on the corners, Sheffield retired Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon to escape the jam. He'll carry a 5.27 ERA into Saturday's road contest against the Astros.