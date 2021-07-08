The Mariners placed Sheffield on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain Wednesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Sheffield likely suffered the injury during Tuesday's brutal outing against the Yankees, when he was tagged for six runs in 1.2 innings. It's unclear whether the lefty will be activated when eligible after the All-Star break. Erik Swanson was activated from the IL in a corresponding move.
