Sheffield fired two scoreless innings in Thursday's Cactus League tie with the Rockies, allowing two hits and no walks while recording a strikeout.

The young left-hander picked up right where he left off in an impressive 2020, getting through his six outs in relatively comfortable fashion. Sheffield posted a solid 3.58 ERA across 10 starts a season ago, and he exhibited better control than during his 2019 debut campaign. The 24-year-old projects for the No. 4 role in the starting rotation to open the season.