Sheffield was one of the team's best pitchers before spring training was suspended, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The promising southpaw was lauded by general manager Jerry Dipoto for the increased confidence he came into camp with, one which helped lead Sheffield to an impressive 2.25 ERA across eight innings over three Cactus League appearances. Just as important, Sheffield walked just one batter during that modest sample, which Gustafson notes is encouraging considering control issues frequently derailed the 23-year-old at multiple stops during his minor-league career. Sheffield projects as Seattle's No. 4 starter to open the 2020 season and continues to do some throwing off a mound during the current suspension of play.