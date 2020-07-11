Sheffield drew the start for one of the two teams in Friday's intrasquad game and threw two scoreless innings, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old had already raised expectations with a strong Cactus League stint that included a 2.25 ERA and just one walk over eight innings. Friday's performance seems to indicate that Sheffield, who's projected to open the season as the No. 4 starter, has carried that momentum over into summer camp, even as he was besieged by pregame nerves. "I was pretty pumped up and had the nerves flowing," Sheffield said. "It was definitely weird at first, but once I got between the lines, everything settled in and it was baseball. I feel like once we keep going, it'll get more normal."