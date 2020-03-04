Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Keeps impressing in second start
Sheffield allowed an earned run on two hits across three innings in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday. He struck out four.
The 23-year-old southpaw had gotten his spring off to an encouraging start against the Brewers last Tuesday, firing a pair of perfect frames during which he'd recorded three strikeouts. Sheffield did suffer a blemish in the form of a Ryan McMahon first-inning solo home run Monday, but Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports Sheffield's fastball was consistently in the 92-93 mph range and both his slider and changeup also looked impressive. The promising lefty will look to keep building momentum ahead of the regular season in his next Cactus League start, which is likely to come this weekend.
