Sheffield, who's been considered a candidate for a promotion from Double-A Arkansas to start this Saturday against the Blue Jays, is more likely to be called up toward the end of August, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Sheffield last took the mound for the Travelers on Sunday, so the timing of a potential spot start Saturday wouldn't be an issue. Neither are Sheffield's credentials, considering he's gone 5-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 79:16 K:BB over 72 innings at the Double-A level since being demoted from Triple-A Tacoma. However, general manager Jerry Dipoto emphasized Wednesday that a promotion toward the end of August would be the ideal scenario, with the Mariners more likely to go with a bullpen-day strategy in the middle game of the series against Toronto this coming weekend.