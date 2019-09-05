Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Likely to have start pushed back
Sheffield will likely have his next start pushed back, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Sheffield was originally expected to get the ball Sunday against the Astros, but with the Mariners monitoring his workload down the stretch, it sounds like the team is leaning toward giving the southpaw some extra rest before his next start while going with a bullpen game Sunday. Through four appearances with the Mariners this season, Sheffield has a 5.51 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
