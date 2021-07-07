Sheffield (5-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Yankees after allowing six runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Sheffield was pounced on early and often in what was his worst outing of the year. Giancarlo Stanton started off by taking him deep to left in the first for a three-run blast and the Yankees were able to pile on three more in the second thanks to the erratic pitching of Sheffield. The 25-year-old lefty has faced a bit of a rough patch over the last month, surrendering at least four earned runs in four of his last five starts. Tuesday was also the third time this season he's finished with more walks than strikeouts. Sheffield now owns a 6.48 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 59:35 K:BB over 73.2 innings. He lines up for a home matchup against the Angels to end the week.