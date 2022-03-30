Sheffield worked out of the bullpen in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday, allowing three unearned runs on a hit and two walks across 2.2 innings. He struck out one.

The left-hander has now logged a pair of multi-inning relief outings in his only two appearances of spring, and he ran into some trouble Tuesday after firing a pair of scoreless frames in his Cactus League debut against the Guardians on Thursday. While Sheffield may still have an outside chance at the No. 5 spot in the rotation to open the season, both Matt Brash and George Kirby have impressed in their bids for that role. Meanwhile, it's also possible Sheffield is more valuable for the time being as another left-handed option out of the bullpen that can help ease the burden on fellow southpaw Anthony Misiewicz.