Sheffield (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Through three outings, Sheffield has yet to submit a decent performance. While he didn't walk anyone Wednesday and pitched deeper into this contest than either of his previous two starts this year, Sheffield yielded two homers. He owns a 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 11 strikeouts versus seven walks in 11.1 innings this season. Sheffield will start at the Cubs in his next outing Monday.