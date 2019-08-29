Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Loses first start
Sheffield (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts across 4.1 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Through three outings, Sheffield has yet to submit a decent performance. While he didn't walk anyone Wednesday and pitched deeper into this contest than either of his previous two starts this year, Sheffield yielded two homers. He owns a 7.94 ERA, 1.94 WHIP and 11 strikeouts versus seven walks in 11.1 innings this season. Sheffield will start at the Cubs in his next outing Monday.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Facing former team for next start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: No-decision versus Jays•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Recalled ahead of Friday's start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Slated to start Friday•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Late-August callup likely•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Candidate to join rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start