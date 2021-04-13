Sheffield will not make his scheduled start Monday since the game between Seattle and Baltimore has been postponed due to inclement weather, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Monday's game will be made up right away Tuesday as part of a doubleheader. Look for Sheffield to simply move back a day to start one half of the twin bill.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Struggles in opening start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Solid effort versus champs•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Bounces back in third turn•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Struggles in second start•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Set for spring debut•