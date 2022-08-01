Sheffield (neck) struck out three and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks over five innings in his most recent outing for Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Sheffield missed only one turn through the Tacoma rotation after a stiff neck resulted in his first start out of the All-Star break being skipped. Over 64.1 innings for the Triple-A club this season, Sheffield has compiled a 6.85 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 60:23 K:BB.