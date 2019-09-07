Sheffield will make his next start Tuesday against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The rookie was originally slated to go Sunday against the Astros on five days rest, but he'll be even more refreshed now that Felix Hernandez will take the ball against Houston instead. Sheffield's workload will continue to be closely monitored after he logged a total of 133.0 minor-league innings this season between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma.