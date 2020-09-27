Sheffield allowed one run on five hits and two walks over five innings during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics. Had had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision.

The left-hander wasn't at his best as he generated only one swinging strike in 82 pitches and set a season low for strikeouts, but he battled to put together a solid performance in his last start of the season. Sheffield performed well in 2020 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB across 55.1 innings and should enter next season with a secure spot in Seattle's rotation.